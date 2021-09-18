ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer David Croucher Sells 49,300 Shares of Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer David Croucher sold 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$51,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,000.
CVE:PFM opened at C$1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$137.12 million and a PE ratio of -27.44. ProntoForms Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11.
ProntoForms Company Profile
