ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer David Croucher Sells 49,300 Shares of Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer David Croucher sold 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$51,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,000.

CVE:PFM opened at C$1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$137.12 million and a PE ratio of -27.44. ProntoForms Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

