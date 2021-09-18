Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.