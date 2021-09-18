Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 22,978 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 862,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

