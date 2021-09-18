Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 139.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $87.41. 1,254,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,366. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

