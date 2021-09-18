Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 537 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $15.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $569.15. The stock had a trading volume of 393,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,084. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

