Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes $900,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.51.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,381. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,236. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.