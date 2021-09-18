Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. 45,481,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,422,216. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

