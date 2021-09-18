Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $425.57 million and $94.46 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00174592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.20 or 0.07129325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,150.74 or 0.99814658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00852939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

