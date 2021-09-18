PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 47,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 46,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

