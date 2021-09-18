PutinCoin (PUT) Trading 76.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 76.4% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $575,489.14 and $12.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,418.76 or 1.00055086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00081486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

