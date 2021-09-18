Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Reduced by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$11.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$93.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,200. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821 over the last 90 days.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

