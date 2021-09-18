Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLF. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of HLF opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.