Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Raised by Analyst

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MARA. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

