Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.55). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.