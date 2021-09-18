Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Decreased by Analyst

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

