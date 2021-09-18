QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.65

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.65 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 5514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QADB shares. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 324.04 and a beta of 1.52.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in QAD in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

