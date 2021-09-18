Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QABSY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $21.55.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.