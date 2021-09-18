QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.59. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $801.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

