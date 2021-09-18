QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Up 72.9% in August

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QNTQF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

