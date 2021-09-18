QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Up 72.9% in August

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QNTQF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.