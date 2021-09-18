Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report sales of $103.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $406.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

QLYS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $119.30. The company had a trading volume of 957,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,363. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,355 shares of company stock valued at $42,474,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.