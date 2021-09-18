Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $111.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $119.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,363. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,355 shares of company stock valued at $42,474,196. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.