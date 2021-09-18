Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.
QLYS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $119.30. 957,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,363. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31.
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,355 shares of company stock valued at $42,474,196. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
