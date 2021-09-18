Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

QLYS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $119.30. 957,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,363. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,355 shares of company stock valued at $42,474,196. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

