Quark Price Hits $0.0271 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Quark has a market cap of $7.43 million and $1,526.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 274,315,699 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

