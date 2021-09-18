Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QCAAF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811. Quinsam Capital has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Quinsam Capital alerts:

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.