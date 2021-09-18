Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 71.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

