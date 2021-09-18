Radix Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $105.65 million and $11.23 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00135784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.14 or 0.00753346 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

