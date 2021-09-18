Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 549 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 121,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,775,926. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $596.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $550.53 and a 200-day moving average of $455.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

