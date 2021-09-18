Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.