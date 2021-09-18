Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 115,473 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115,473 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of uniQure worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $36.81 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. On average, analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock worth $901,221. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

