Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,192 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

