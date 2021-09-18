Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Cap Hits $54.37 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00006305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $54.37 million and $3.28 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00119847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00179649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.92 or 0.07179540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,741.61 or 0.99642630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.24 or 0.00827008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,997,179 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

