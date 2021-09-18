Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $906.42 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $906.42 million and $228.83 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $12.98 or 0.00027029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00121623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.64 or 0.07118306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.92 or 0.99670918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00865045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,846,843 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

