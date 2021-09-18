Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $830.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after buying an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in New Gold by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 717,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 194.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

