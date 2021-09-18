Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for New Gold (TSE:NGD)

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NGD. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.33.

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.54 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

