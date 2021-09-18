Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 150,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,267. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

