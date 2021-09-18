Reef Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Reef has a market capitalization of $316.25 million and approximately $29.35 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00338758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00132082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046384 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,493,953 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

