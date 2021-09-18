Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.30 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.15). 436,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 656,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.40 ($1.13).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is -1.03%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

