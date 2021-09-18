Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.46. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,610,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.83. 13,314,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,465. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

