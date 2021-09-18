Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after purchasing an additional 709,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

