Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNLSY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 75,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

