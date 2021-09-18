Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

RSG opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

