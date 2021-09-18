Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires New Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

