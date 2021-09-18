Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires Shares of 5,304 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,199,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.