Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 323 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $235.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

