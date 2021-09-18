Rewardiqa (REW) Price Reaches $0.0070

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $69,840.16 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00124540 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

