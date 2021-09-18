Rezolute’s (RZLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RZLT. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 21.34 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. bought 34,482,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rezolute by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

