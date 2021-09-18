Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,819 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tenable were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Tenable by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Tenable by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 537,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,038 shares of company stock worth $8,807,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

