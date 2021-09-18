Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.