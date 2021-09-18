Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.72 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $10,745,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $6,298,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,858,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MIC stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

