Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Moelis & Company worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $63.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

